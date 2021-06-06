Pak efforts for restoration of ecosystem, combating climate change receives global acclaim at GED moot: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Sunday said Pakistan unprecedented efforts for restoration of ecosystem and combating of climate change and desertification has been Internationally recognised at Global Environment Day moot (GED) in Islamabad.

He said the national and international speakers have highly praised the ambitious billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) that was a great achievement for Pakistan especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, he told APP.

He said Pakistan has been emerged as a global leader by providing nature based solutions to all key environmental challenges of ecosystem, desertification, global warming and climatic changes.

The Minister said national and international delegates and experts were briefed about KP achievement especially successes achieved under BTAP model besides others Initiative for biodiversity and wildlife conservation that was highly praised at the historic summit.

Junaid Diyar, Project Director 10 BTAP told APP said that the global summit was informed that a record plantation of 1.708 billion plants were achieved in KP during the last seven and half years including 1.208 billion plants planted in BTAP's first phase (2014-17) and about 500 million between 2018 to June 2021 under 10 BTAP.

He said over 10 new forests including Ghari Chandan and Azakhel near Peshawar bigger than Changa Manga were raised.

PC1 has been approved to convert Ghari Chandan Peshawar as ecotourism resort.

He said over 593,292 hectare land was treated and about 4,509 enclosures on 306,983 hectares established under the project and additional one million hectares would be rehabilitated and improved across the country by 2023.

KP forest covered area has increased to 26.6pc in 2018 against 20pc in 2013, having a record increase of 6.

3pc and efforts is underway to enhance it up to 30pc by 2023 doable after utilization of nonproductive lands of seven merged tribal districts.

As many as 15 national parks including nine new has been announced by the Prime Minister for all provinces under 'Protective Area Initiative' that would help strengthen wildlife in Pakistan.

Under this landmark initiative, the coverage of protected areas in Pakistan would be enhanced to 15 percent of the country's total land area from the current 13 percent and over 7,300 square kilometers area would directly come under conservation and protection of wildlife.

Similarly, total cover area of wildlife has been enhanced to 14.23pc in KP following completion of nine new national and wildlife parks and efforts was underway to increase it upto 20 percent in next three years after wildlife act was extended to merged areas.

KP's first ever policy to fight climate change & desertification, ensuring ecosystem and depleted forest restoration, conservation of wildlife and biodiversity initiatives were also highlighted.

Pakistan had surpassed the BONN Challenge's commitment of restoring and rehabilitation of degraded forests and raising new plantations on over 3,48,00 hectares.

Likewise, additional 252,000 hectares forest restoration pledge of KP Government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge during its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018.

Asian Protected Area Partnership, World Economic Forum, Conference of Parties (COP-21), WWF and IUCN, has recognized billion trees project that was a great honour for Pakistan.

He said recognition of Pakistan's ecosystem restoration initiatives by world community has created a feeling of great encouragement among us and will ensue in further boosting our spirit of enhancing the efforts to combating the global challenges of environmental degradation and climate change.