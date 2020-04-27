Pak Embassies providing food items, financial help to needy expatriate Pakistanis:FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Sunday said Pakistani embassies working in some 100 countries were providing all possible help and support to expatriate Pakistanis.

The embassy staff had distributed food items among the needy families residing in gulf countries, besides giving financial support to them, Aisha Farooqui stated this in an interview with a private news channel.

She said that the embassy staffers have also extended help for stranded Pakistanis who were waiting at the airports for repatriation.

To a question, she said the priority has been given to those Pakistanis whose visa period has been expired.

She said the financial support has been extended to those Pakistanis who were facing serious trouble in Bangkok, Turkey and in America.

The government was trying to lessen the burden of those Pakistani workers who didn't get salary from their employers, she added.