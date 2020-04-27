UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Embassies Providing Food Items, Financial Help To Needy Expatriate Pakistanis:FO

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Pak Embassies providing food items, financial help to needy expatriate Pakistanis:FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Sunday said Pakistani embassies working in some 100 countries were providing all possible help and support to expatriate Pakistanis.

The embassy staff had distributed food items among the needy families residing in gulf countries, besides giving financial support to them, Aisha Farooqui stated this in an interview with a private news channel.

She said that the embassy staffers have also extended help for stranded Pakistanis who were waiting at the airports for repatriation.

To a question, she said the priority has been given to those Pakistanis whose visa period has been expired.

She said the financial support has been extended to those Pakistanis who were facing serious trouble in Bangkok, Turkey and in America.

The government was trying to lessen the burden of those Pakistani workers who didn't get salary from their employers, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Turkey Bangkok Visa Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Dubai College of Tourism launches online tour guid ..

3 hours ago

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission In ..

4 hours ago

Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart pre ..

4 hours ago

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.