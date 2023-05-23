Pak Embassy, Beijing launches tourism website for Chinese audience

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ): A specially designed website on Pakistani tourism in the Chinese language was launched to encourage Chinese tourists to travel to Pakistan and explore its rich history, majestic mountains and diverse culture.

The elegant unveiling ceremony at the Phoenix TV headquarters in Beijing was an important part of a series of events planned for the year 2023 Tourism Exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The event had wide participation from Chinese government officials, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, tourism and culture organizations and the media.

In a special video message on the occasion, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar thanked the Phoenix TV team for its invaluable support in organizing this event.

She highlighted the special friendship between Pakistan and China, stating that the two countries bound together through historical linkages along the Silk Road and now across the Karakoram Highway enabling cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The minister said that Pakistan with its rich history, majestic mountains and pristine lakes, and diverse culture had much to offer to the Chinese travelers and inverted them to visit and explore the tourism potential of Pakistan.

She said that this was also an opportunity for the two countries to connect different cultures, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges as a path to peace in a world beset with political discord.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque stated that the event also coincided with the 72nd year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said that this unique relationship had withstood the vicissitudes of time over the course of the last seven decades, evolving into an iron brotherhood and all-weather strategic partnership.

He paid tribute to the leaders and people of the two sides in nurturing this relationship and hoped that the newly-designed website would encourage Chinese friends to travel to Pakistan, where a warm welcome awaits them.

Li Qi, Executive Vice President of Phoenix TV, talked about the historic bond between China and Pakistan that spans over many centuries, beginning with the bustling activity along the old Silk Road.

He expressed the confidence that the website being launched would bring Pakistan's cultural gems like K2 and historical Lahore Fort into the view of Chinese community and help them gain a deep understanding of Pakistan's rich culture in this ongoing Year of China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges.

Later there was a panel discussion hosted by Ms. Nancie Zhu, Phoenix TV's renowned host, with participation from Ambassadors of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia and Turkey, in which the participating ambassadors shared their perspectives on the development of tourism in their respective countries and discussed ways to enhance civilizational and people-to-people linkages.

The website titles 'Discover Batie' is an ode to the special friendship between China and Pakistan. With a user-friendly interface, it would be a one-stop platform for providing all relevant information about tourism industry of Pakistan.