Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, investment opportunities

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in collaboration with the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce and Belgian -Lumembourg Chambers Abroad on Tuesday organized a webinar titled “Trade and Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” for Belgian and Luxembourg companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in collaboration with the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce and Belgian -Lumembourg Chambers Abroad on Tuesday organized a webinar titled “Trade and Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” for Belgian and Luxembourg companies.

The webinar featured a distinguished panel of participants, including the Trade Commissioner of Belgium in Islamabad, the Joint Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the President of the Pakistan-Belgium-Luxembourg business Forum.

Over 30 companies from Belgium and Luxembourg attended, showcasing strong interest in exploring Pakistan’s economic and investment potential.

Muhammad Bilal, Trade and Investment Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, delivered an insightful presentation on the diverse trade and investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The presentation highlighted key growth sectors such as manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and renewable energy, while also emphasizing Pakistan’s strategic geographic location, modern infrastructure, and policies designed to attract foreign investment.

This webinar marks a significant step in enhancing economic ties and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between Pakistan, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It underscored the shared commitment to unlocking new avenues for trade and investment collaboration.