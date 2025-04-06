Pak Embassy Brussels hosts Eid Milan reception

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Sunday hosted an Eid Milan reception in which Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi extended his heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani community.

The event brought together a large number of Pakistani community members from Belgium and Luxembourg, including professionals, businesspersons, students, and media representatives, in a spirit of unity, celebration, and cultural harmony, a press release said.

The ambassador, in his speech, expressed deep appreciation for their enduring role in strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Belgium, as well as the broader European Union.

He emphasized the importance of unity, harmony, and collective identity among Pakistanis abroad, highlighting the richness of Pakistan’s cultural and regional diversity.

The reception provided a meaningful opportunity for members of the Pakistani diaspora to come together, reconnect, and celebrate the spirit of Eid in a warm, festive atmosphere.

The Eid Milan gathering reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to engaging with the Pakistani diaspora and promoting shared values of community, cohesion, and mutual respect.