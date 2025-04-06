Pak Embassy Brussels Hosts Eid Milan Reception
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Sunday hosted an Eid Milan reception in which Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi extended his heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani community.
The event brought together a large number of Pakistani community members from Belgium and Luxembourg, including professionals, businesspersons, students, and media representatives, in a spirit of unity, celebration, and cultural harmony, a press release said.
The ambassador, in his speech, expressed deep appreciation for their enduring role in strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Belgium, as well as the broader European Union.
He emphasized the importance of unity, harmony, and collective identity among Pakistanis abroad, highlighting the richness of Pakistan’s cultural and regional diversity.
The reception provided a meaningful opportunity for members of the Pakistani diaspora to come together, reconnect, and celebrate the spirit of Eid in a warm, festive atmosphere.
The Eid Milan gathering reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to engaging with the Pakistani diaspora and promoting shared values of community, cohesion, and mutual respect.
Recent Stories
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second Pak humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanmar6 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels hosts Eid Milan reception6 minutes ago
-
Two killed as car hits tractor trolley at Sheikhupura interchange1 hour ago
-
AIP President urges dialogue to clear dark clouds looming over Kashmir2 hours ago
-
Three vehicle collision in Sahiwal leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded2 hours ago
-
Three killed in Vehari trailer accident2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif highlights Pakistan's progress under PM Shehbaz Sharif12 hours ago
-
Azma Bukhari promises more good news after power tariffs reduction13 hours ago
-
Kashmir Women’s Conference slam Global Community’s Silence on Alarming Atrocities Against Kashmi ..13 hours ago
-
2 killed in failed robbery attempt in Karachi13 hours ago
-
Respectful evacuation of Afghan Refugees from AJK begins: DC Mirpur13 hours ago
-
PTI politics revolves around Self-Interest: Kayani13 hours ago