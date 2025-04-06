Open Menu

Pak Embassy Brussels Hosts Eid Milan Reception

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Pak Embassy Brussels hosts Eid Milan reception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Sunday hosted an Eid Milan reception in which Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi extended his heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani community.

The event brought together a large number of Pakistani community members from Belgium and Luxembourg, including professionals, businesspersons, students, and media representatives, in a spirit of unity, celebration, and cultural harmony, a press release said.

The ambassador, in his speech, expressed deep appreciation for their enduring role in strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Belgium, as well as the broader European Union.

He emphasized the importance of unity, harmony, and collective identity among Pakistanis abroad, highlighting the richness of Pakistan’s cultural and regional diversity.

The reception provided a meaningful opportunity for members of the Pakistani diaspora to come together, reconnect, and celebrate the spirit of Eid in a warm, festive atmosphere.

The Eid Milan gathering reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to engaging with the Pakistani diaspora and promoting shared values of community, cohesion, and mutual respect.

Recent Stories

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

3 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

12 hours ago
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

13 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

14 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan