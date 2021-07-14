Pak Embassy condoles death of Chinese, Pakistanis in bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Embassy and its consulates in China on Wednesday expressed heartfelt and sincere condolences on the tragic bus accident in which nine Chinese and four Pakistanis lost their precious lives.

"I am joined by the members of Pakistan Embassy and its consulates to convey our heartfelt and sincere condolences on the tragic bus accident. In these moments of grief and sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

The accident reportedly occurred due to a mechanical failure in the bus, which fell into a ravine.

"At this stage, our prime concern is to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured for whom we wish a speedy recovery," the statement added.

It said, "We would especially like to recognize those exemplar Chinese nationals who were working alongside their Pakistani brethren for the success of our mutual cooperation. We wish speedy recovery for the injured." "Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. We specially acknowledge the exemplary work being done by Chinese workers in Pakistan. We attach great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan," the statement added.