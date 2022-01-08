UrduPoint.com

Pak Embassy Establishes Help Desks In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan has established 'help desks' in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan has established 'help desks' in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services.

The embassy reported that all Pakistanis were safe, foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan with a view to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani Community residing there.

All Pakistanis living in Kazakhstan have been advised to restrict unnecessary movement and remain in close contact with the embassy in case of any emergency.

These details can also be accessed on http://pakembkazakhstan.org/.

The contact details of the help desks are as under: Nursultan: Altaf Hussain (Deputy Head of Mission, Nursultan) Phone No. +77753712102 Almaty: Muhammad Farooque (Trade & Investment Counsellor, Almaty) Phone No. +77004488032Mohsin Rashid (Consular Attache)Phone No. +77026572163

