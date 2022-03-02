(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday said the social media accounts of Pakistan's embassy in Algeria had been hacked and the posts did not belong to the mission.

"The Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked," the FO spokesperson said on twitter.

The tweet mentioned that all messages being posted through these accounts were not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.