Pak Embassy in France arranges ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple and dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France on Wednesday to observe the Independence Day of Pakistan in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Members of the Pakistani community, officers and officials of the embassy, their families and media persons attended the ceremony, a press release here said.

On the occasion, special messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque, in his address, said the unilateral and illegal act of India to bring changes to the status of the occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir was in contravention of international law, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, bilateral agreements and pledges made by Indian leaders to the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the international community, especially the permanent members of the UNSC to take notice of the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and play their role for the resolution of the long outstanding issue in accordance with the relevant Council resolutions.

He reiterated that Pakistan and its people would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris, and Pakistan would continue extending its politics, moral and diplomatic support for the just cause.

Later, three Pakistani students were awarded Jinnah scholarships for their outstanding academic achievements.

The Jinnah Award was instituted last year by the Embassy of Pakistan in France to acknowledge the academic achievements of Pakistani students in France.