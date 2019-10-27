UrduPoint.com
Pak Embassy In Japan Organizes Event To Observe Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo on Sunday organized an event on the Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad said that the Day was remembered as a Black Day when the Indian forces occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and since then, they had unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people. He referred to the steps taken by the Indian government on August 5 as blatant violation of international law and morality, said a press release received here Sunday.

The Ambassador said for almost three months, now India had imposed an inhuman lockdown on over 8 million people whereas the Indian occupation forces were perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children with complete impunity.

A large number of people from the Pakistani community attended the event.

Ambassador Ahmad asked the International community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people, besides averting grave risks to peace and security in the region posed by irresponsible actions of the Indian government.

He stressed that today, Pakistan renewed its unshakeable solidarity with the people of IOJ&K and assured them of unflinching resolve and commitment to their legitimate right to self-determination.

The Deputy Chief of Mission read the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan which primarily emphasized on Pakistan's continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate right of the Kashmiri people to self determination in accordance with the UN charter and the applicable UN Security Council resolutions.

A photographic exhibition was also organized by the Embassy to highlight the oppression and brutalities carried out by the Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K.

Earlier, a protest was also held in front of the Indian embassy organized by the members of the Pakistani community to observe the Kashmir Black Day and strongly condemn the gross violations of human rights in IOJ&K.

