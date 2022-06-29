UrduPoint.com

Pak Embassy In Moscow Holds Khuli Kachehri

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow on Wednesday held a Khuli Kachehri, in an online format, to discuss various issues and the efforts of embassy to resolve them.

The meeting was conducted by Deputy Head of Mission Rana Summar Javed.

The members of the Pakistani community in Russia had an opportunity to receive the first-hand information from the embassy's officials regarding a wide range of issues, including passport deliveries, which had been interrupted due to suspension of courier services in the Russian Federation, a press release said.

Rana Summar Javed informed the participants that the embassy was working with the immigration authorities of Pakistan to speed up the process.

He further added that in order to resolve the situation soon, some alternative solutions were being discussed.

The deputy head of mission also highlighted the importance of utilization of legal channels for sending remittances to Pakistan, which would significantly contribute to the development of the country.

He also reiterated the resolve of the embassy's staff to provide maximum facilitation to the Pakistani citizens in Russia and reminded about the need to abide by the laws and rules of the host country.

