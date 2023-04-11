Pak Embassy in Niger holds grand collective Iftar

The Embassy of Pakistan in Niger, in collaboration with the Collective of Islamic Associations of Niger, arranged a grand collective Iftar in the lawn of the Academy of Arts in Niamey on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Niger, in collaboration with the Collective of Islamic Associations of Niger, arranged a grand collective Iftar in the lawn of the academy of Arts in Niamey on Monday.

Pakistan's Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Niger's Minister of Youth and sports Sekou Doro Adamou and President of the Collective of Islamic Associations of Niger Cheikh Khalid Abdoullahi along with dozens of Muslims faithful broke the fast in brotherhood and solidarity, said a news release.

Ambassador Sirohey, in his remarks on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

He also recalled the embassy's commitment since the beginning of the holy month to share its blessings with the Nigerien Muslim brothers through the collective Iftar every day.