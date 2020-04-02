UrduPoint.com
Pak Embassy In Paris Helps Distressed Pakistanis During Coronavirus Lockdown In France

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:16 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris has launched a ration distribution campaign to help those Pakistanis who may face hardship due to coronavirus lockdown in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris has launched a ration distribution campaign to help those Pakistanis who may face hardship due to coronavirus lockdown in France.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque in a statement issued in Paris, said a message received here.

The Ambassador said that the Embassy in coordination with community associations and local philanthropist organizations will distribute the essential food items to needy people.

The members of the Pakistani community who need such help may contact the Embassy at its helpline numbers or through Embassy's email parepparis@mofa.gov.pk or consular@pakembparis.com.

The Ambassador thanked the Pakistani companies, associations and social workers who have joined hands with the Embassy in this noble initiative.

