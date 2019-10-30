Pak Embassy in Washington arranges event to mark Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC has organized an event to observe the Kashmir Black Day and to highlight the illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and continuous human rights violations by the Indian forces.

On the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan thanked the audience for participating in the event to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters suffering under the illegal Indian occupation, said a press release received here Tuesday.

Referring to the recent congressional hearing which focused on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation, the Ambassador hoped that the world would give voice to the oppressed people of IOJ&K.

He also drew attention to the grave peace and security threat by the hostile Indian actions on the Line of Control (LOC).

Ambassador Khan reiterated the Government of Pakistan's continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Other speakers on the occasion, highlighted various aspects of the present crisis.

They said that the unilateral action of August 5 by India was a brazen attempt to change IOJ&K's demographics and its political, economic and social character. The siege had turned IOJ&K into the world's largest prison.

They called upon the international community to wake up on Kashmir issue and take notice of the gross human rights violations occurring in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out and a documentary featuring the history and significance of the Black Day was also screened on the occasion.

The Embassy had also arranged a picture exhibition highlighting the recent spate of Indian atrocities and massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.