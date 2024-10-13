Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan, Muscat on Sunday organized a landmark first ever multi-sectoral Pakistan-Oman Trade Expo and Business Conference which kicked off in Muscat and will continue for two days.

The event was attended by Sayyid Juland Bin Jaifar Al Said Chairman Pakistan Oman Investment Company, Sayyida Hujaija Bint Jaifar Al Said, International Ambassador for Social Responsibility, Faisal Bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Imran Ali, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Nouman Ali, CEO Oman Investment Authority, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, VP FPCCI and prominent Pakistani and Omani businesspersons, a press release said.

The event is unprecedented as Pakistani business houses from 10 categories including textiles, clothing, fashion apparel, agricultural products, surgical instruments, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, hotel investment are showcasing their products for the first time in Oman under one roof. 172 business delegates from top Pakistani companies are participating in the event.

The expo is providing a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their high-quality products to the Omani market as well as an opportunity for Pakistani investors to look for investment opportunities in the brotherly country of Oman.

The expo facilitates direct interaction between Omani and Pakistani businesses which would result in future partnerships and collaborations.

Separate sessions were held to apprise the Pakistani businesspersons about the legal mechanisms regarding opening and operating a company in Oman.

Speakers from both sides were of the view that the cordial relations that the two sides enjoyed were not reflective of the true potential of the trade volume the two countries could have.

Oman seeks to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil, while Pakistan aims to increase its exports and access new markets.

The Chairman of OCCI in his speech welcomed the exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan and said that Pakistan and Oman can increase their trade manifold.

Ambassador Imran Ali Chaudhry expressed his gratitude to the Government of Oman in providing facilitation in organizing the expo. He said this forum marks a new chapter in the economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman.

Making the business and trade communities to meet each other frequently sparks new opportunities of trade and investment, he said.

He expressed his resolve to make this expo a yearly feature.