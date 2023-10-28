Pak Embassy organizes photo exhibition on Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Embassy in Netherlands organized a pictorial exhibition to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

On the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar briefed the participants about India’s atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Embassy posted on X on Saturday.