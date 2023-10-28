Open Menu

Pak Embassy Organizes Photo Exhibition On Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pak Embassy organizes photo exhibition on Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Embassy in Netherlands organized a pictorial exhibition to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

On the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar briefed the participants about India’s atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Embassy posted on X on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Netherlands October

Recent Stories

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

19 minutes ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

19 minutes ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

1 hour ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

1 hour ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

1 hour ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

2 hours ago
Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

2 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

2 hours ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

2 hours ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan