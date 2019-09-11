UrduPoint.com
Wed 11th September 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Renowned energy expert Engineer Faiz Bhutta has been selected for award of Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), USA, for the best professional development in the subcontinent.

According to sources here on Wednesday, the expert has been selected for award by the AEE, a nonprofit professional society of over 18,000 members, which presents over 60 regional awards to individuals and organisations around the world.

These awards are given for recognising the individuals and companies over their dedication and performance in the energy sector.

These awards will be given at the AEE regional awards ceremony on Sept 24 at Washington Convention Centre, Washington DC, USA.

