Pak Engineering Council team calls on President IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The visitation team of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) at his office on Tuesday.

It was headed by Engr. Prof. Dr. M. Tufail, Pro Vice Chancellor NED University Karachi. During the meeting, topics of mutual interests including programs offered at faculty of engineering and technology were discussed.

Earlier, the PEC re-accreditation team visited the labs, infrastructure and facilities available at university for students of BS Electrical Engineering and BS Mechanical Engineering programs.

The team PEC lauded the efforts of the university in the line of PEC guidelines.

On the occasion, the President, IIU apprised the team of the vision, mission, strategic plan and activities of the university.

President, IIU also appreciated the efforts of the Faculty. The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), IIUI and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology.