Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, investment matters

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Luc Tack, the Chief Executive Officer of Picanol Group, a Belgium-based industrial group in the fields of mechanical engineering, agriculture and food markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Luc Tack, the Chief Executive Officer of Picanol Group, a Belgium-based industrial group in the fields of mechanical engineering, agriculture and food markets.

In the "productive" meeting, they discussed a range of issues from trade, investment and capacity building to expand and deepen future engagements.

Picanol remains an important partner, bringing state-of-the-art technology to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.