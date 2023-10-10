Pak Envoy, CEO Picanol Group Discuss Trade, Investment Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 08:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Luc Tack, the Chief Executive Officer of Picanol Group, a Belgium-based industrial group in the fields of mechanical engineering, agriculture and food markets.
In the "productive" meeting, they discussed a range of issues from trade, investment and capacity building to expand and deepen future engagements.
Picanol remains an important partner, bringing state-of-the-art technology to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.