Pak Envoy, DG EU Commission Discuss Ways To Expand Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Friday met Director-General for Mobility and Transport at European Commission Magda Kopczynska.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests, including the ongoing engagement tracks and pathways to expand bilateral cooperation.