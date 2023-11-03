Open Menu

Pak Envoy, DG EU Commission Discuss Ways To Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Friday met Director-General for Mobility and Transport at European Commission Magda Kopczynska.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests, including the ongoing engagement tracks and pathways to expand bilateral cooperation.

