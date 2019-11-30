UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Envoy Greets King Salman On His 5th Anniversary Of Accession

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:18 PM

Pak envoy greets King Salman on his 5th anniversary of accession

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz on behalf of the people and his government, congratulated the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on 5th anniversary of his accession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz on behalf of the people and his government, congratulated the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on 5th anniversary of his accession.

He, in a message received here on Saturday, said, "I pray for his long life and health on the 5th anniversary of the enthronement of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and also I pray that King Salman continues to play his active role in the development of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."Ever since King Salman took the reins, the Kingdom has witnessed mega development projects across all the regions in various economic, education, health, social, transport, communications, industrial, electricity, water and agricultural fields.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations. During King Salman's kingship, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has seen new heights and our economic, defense and cultural relations have enhanced. I pray our brotherly relations continue to further expand and deepen in the years ahead.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Education Water Saudi Arabia All Government

Recent Stories

Legislation on COAS's extension to be made with co ..

1 minute ago

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

15 minutes ago

Governor Punjab's visit to Brussels to help gettin ..

15 minutes ago

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers to Qu ..

15 minutes ago

Indian conspiracy against GSP Plus will be foiled: ..

17 minutes ago

Victims buried as search for Albania quake survivo ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.