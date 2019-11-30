Pak envoy greets King Salman on his 5th anniversary of accession

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz on behalf of the people and his government, congratulated the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on 5th anniversary of his accession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia , Raja Ali Ejaz on behalf of the people and his government , congratulated the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on 5th anniversary of his accession.

He, in a message received here on Saturday, said, "I pray for his long life and health on the 5th anniversary of the enthronement of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and also I pray that King Salman continues to play his active role in the development of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."Ever since King Salman took the reins, the Kingdom has witnessed mega development projects across all the regions in various economic, education, health, social, transport, communications, industrial, electricity, water and agricultural fields.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations. During King Salman's kingship, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has seen new heights and our economic, defense and cultural relations have enhanced. I pray our brotherly relations continue to further expand and deepen in the years ahead.