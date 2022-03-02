UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy In Niger Calls On Coordinator General COMSTECH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Pak envoy in Niger calls on coordinator General COMSTECH

The head of the mission of high commission of Pakistan in Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey called on Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday here at COMSTECH Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the mission of high commission of Pakistan in Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey called on Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday here at COMSTECH Secretariat.

Both the dignitaries discussed recently held COMSTECH eye camps in Niger and Gambia and elaborated on neuroscience activities for Niger.

Sirohey appreciated the COMSTECH programme for Africa, said a news release.

COMSTECH programme for Africa included research grants for young scientist, research fellowships programme, technicians training program, technical cooperation, eye camps and training in ophthalmology.

COMSTECH in collaboration with LRBT and IsDB recently organized two eye camps in the Gambia and Niger and conducted more than 500 cataract surgeries, maintained medical equipment and conducted training workshops which were highly appreciated by the governments of both countries.

Sirohey also discussed the sustainability and expansion of the current initiatives of the government of Pakistan in Niger.

They discussed increase of initiatives by Pakistan in the African region to enhance the diplomatic presence of Pakistan in Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Young Gambia Niger Government

Recent Stories

5 Covid positive reported in Balochistan

5 Covid positive reported in Balochistan

37 seconds ago
 One dies, 4 hurt in Quetta blast

One dies, 4 hurt in Quetta blast

38 seconds ago
 Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick laid to rest

Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick laid to rest

40 seconds ago
 Vibrant ceremony held to celebrate Baloch Culture ..

Vibrant ceremony held to celebrate Baloch Culture Day in Kohlu

41 seconds ago
 Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim ..

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

43 seconds ago
 Chairman shares PTA efforts for digital inclusion ..

Chairman shares PTA efforts for digital inclusion of women, girls in ICTs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>