Pak envoy in Niger calls on coordinator General COMSTECH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the mission of high commission of Pakistan in Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey called on Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday here at COMSTECH Secretariat.

Both the dignitaries discussed recently held COMSTECH eye camps in Niger and Gambia and elaborated on neuroscience activities for Niger.

Sirohey appreciated the COMSTECH programme for Africa, said a news release.

COMSTECH programme for Africa included research grants for young scientist, research fellowships programme, technicians training program, technical cooperation, eye camps and training in ophthalmology.

COMSTECH in collaboration with LRBT and IsDB recently organized two eye camps in the Gambia and Niger and conducted more than 500 cataract surgeries, maintained medical equipment and conducted training workshops which were highly appreciated by the governments of both countries.

Sirohey also discussed the sustainability and expansion of the current initiatives of the government of Pakistan in Niger.

They discussed increase of initiatives by Pakistan in the African region to enhance the diplomatic presence of Pakistan in Africa.