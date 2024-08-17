Pak Envoy In UAE Urges Community Members To Support Legal Banking Channels
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 08:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Saturday urged all Pakistani community members to support and promote legal banking channels for sending remittances.
“It was a pleasure to attend the Media Briefing & Engagement Event titled "HUNDI PE WAAR" to promote legal remittances to Pakistan,” the ambassador said in a post on X account.
Tirmizi attended an event arranged by Index Exchange in Dubai and also highly appreciated and congratulated it for playing its role in spreading awareness among Pakistani diaspora by launching a full-fledged media campaign.
