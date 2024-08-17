Open Menu

Pak Envoy In UAE Urges Community Members To Support Legal Banking Channels

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Saturday urged all Pakistani community members to support and promote legal banking channels for sending remittances

“It was a pleasure to attend the Media Briefing & Engagement Event titled "HUNDI PE WAAR" to promote legal remittances to Pakistan,” the ambassador said in a post on X account.

Tirmizi attended an event arranged by Index Exchange in Dubai and also highly appreciated and congratulated it for playing its role in spreading awareness among Pakistani diaspora by launching a full-fledged media campaign.

