Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has urged the UAE investors and business community to explore investment opportunities in the country.

The Ambassador, who assumed charge of his responsibilities last month, visited Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of its introductory meetings with the local businessmen and investors.

Tirmizi called on Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, director-general of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and appreciated the policies adopted by ADCCI for economic development of the UAE and facilitation of the businesses in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized on enhancement of collaboration of ADCCI with the Chambers of Commerce in Pakistan and frequent B2B visits, Khaleej times reported.

The Ambassador also briefed Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri about Pakistan's investment regime and facilitative investment policies. He invited the director general and members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in the country.

Both sides agreed to initiate one project in Pakistan and the UAE each to further strengthen B2B linkages between the two countries.

Earlier, the Ambassador also met chairman of SCCI Abdullah Sultan Al Owais and discussed ways to upgrade trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan.

Tirmizi highlighted friendly economic policies, investment opportunities and ease of doing business in Pakistan and invited the chairman and members of the chamber to visit Pakistan and explore immense economic opportunities especially in hospitality and tourism sectors of the country.

He also invited the chamber to participate in the International Trade Show in Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in February 2023.

The Ambassador also lauded Sharjah's leading position in the fields of business and sustainable development, thanking the chamber for its efforts to serve the business community and reinforce collaboration with the Pakistani business community.

The Ambassador and Al Owais also discussed how to further develop priority economic sectors and open up new horizons for partnerships between the Sharjah and Pakistan business communities.

Al Owais welcomed the visiting delegation and wished the new Pakistani ambassador success in his duties and endeavors to strengthen the two countries' collaboration. He stressed that the UAE-Pakistani bilateral relations are getting stronger and deeper thanks to the keenness of the two nations' leaderships to foster their relations and cooperation on all levels.

He stated that such meetings would certainly encourage both sides to develop action plans and explore prospects for strengthening economic relations between Sharjah and Pakistan.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of SCCI; Fatima Khalifa Al Muqrab, head of International Cooperation Department, SCCI; as well as Pakistani diplomats and businesspeople from both sides, also attended the meeting.