UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy, Japan-Pak Association President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pak envoy, Japan-Pak Association President discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar and Japan-Pakistan Association President Shun Imaizumi on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties, cooperation in the fields of business, industry and the situation arising out of recent floods in Pakistan.

The ambassador-designate received the Association president at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, a press release said.

Raza thanked Imaizumi and highlighted the close friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan.

While commending the good work of the Association, the ambassador-designate underlined the need for further enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

He also assured the Association of full cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Tokyo Japan Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

9 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

21 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

54 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.