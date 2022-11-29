Pak envoy, Japan-Pak Association President discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar and Japan-Pakistan Association President Shun Imaizumi on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties, cooperation in the fields of business, industry and the situation arising out of recent floods in Pakistan.

The ambassador-designate received the Association president at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, a press release said.

Raza thanked Imaizumi and highlighted the close friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan.

While commending the good work of the Association, the ambassador-designate underlined the need for further enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

He also assured the Association of full cooperation in this regard.