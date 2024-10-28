Open Menu

Pak Envoy Lauds Pakistani Exhibitors For High-quality Products At Beauty World Middle East 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 2024

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, on Monday visited Pakistan Pavilion at the Beauty World Middle East 2024 and lauded the contribution of Pakistani exhibitors for introducing innovative and high-quality products to the GCC region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, on Monday visited Pakistan Pavilion at the Beauty World middle East 2024 and lauded the contribution of Pakistani exhibitors for introducing innovative and high-quality products to the GCC region.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that participation of Pakistani companies at the exhibition marked an important step in promoting Pakistan’s beauty and personal care products on a global scale.

Pakistan has made an impressive entry at the Beauty World Middle East 2024, one of the world’s prestigious beauty trade exhibitions, held from October 28-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

A total of sixteen exhibitors from Pakistan are participating under the patronage of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), a press release said.

Beauty World Middle East, hosting over 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries and is recognized as a premier platform for professionals in the beauty industry to engage and explore global trends.

Pakistani companies are showcasing diverse range of products in Zabeel Hall 2, in various categories including hair, cosmetics & skincare, fragrance compounds & perfumery, machinery and personal care and hygiene.

Earlier, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in the exhibition and emphasized that the event allowed Pakistani businessmen to present competitive products to a global market, promoting exports and attracting international investment.

The Consul General commended the Pakistani exhibitors for their commitment to product diversification and market expansion.

He underscored the consulate’s dedication to supporting Pakistani exports in the globalised market of Dubai.

TDAP’s facilitation includes subsidized stalls, enabling Pakistani exhibitors to leverage this high-profile platform for international outreach.

The commercial section of the Consulate in Dubai led by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor is also extending on-ground support to ensure maximum exposure for Pakistani brands.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports UAE Dubai Middle East October Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

4 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

4 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

20 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

20 minutes ago
Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

28 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness rally held

Dengue awareness rally held

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support t ..

Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support to combat climate crisis

28 minutes ago
 Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

3 hours ago
 Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for ..

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog

3 hours ago
 Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful ..

Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan