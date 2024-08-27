Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Senegal Saima Sayed on Tuesday met Director General Agence Presse Senegalais Thierno Ahmadou SY.

“He was very forthcoming & expressed interest in connecting with Pakistani counterparts.

Hope to strengthen linkages between Pakistan-Senegal media organisations,” a post quoting the ambassador on X said.

Director General of APS, Thierno Ahmadou Sy, welcomed the ambassador. The meeting was marked by a desire to work together, to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the media sector, a press statement of the Senegalese state news agency said.

Ambassador Saima Sayed also welcomed the initiative to digitalize the contents of the Senegalese press agency.