Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union on Friday met US Ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein in Brussels.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of regional and global importance.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in Brussels.