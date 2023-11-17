Open Menu

Pak Envoy Meets US Ambassador To EU In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pakistan's Ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union on Friday met US Ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union on Friday met US Ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein in Brussels.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of regional and global importance.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in Brussels.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium

Recent Stories

People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

7 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

7 minutes ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

7 minutes ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

7 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

5 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

5 minutes ago
Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected Preside ..

Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during offi ..

5 minutes ago
 DC urges parental support in polio eradication dri ..

DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka Inter ..

Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka International Charity Bazaar

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

32 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

32 minutes ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan