UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy Presents Credentials To Mauritius President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Pak envoy presents credentials to Mauritius President

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Mauritius Muhammad Arshad Jan presented the Letter of Credence to President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun at State House, Reduit on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Mauritius Muhammad Arshad Jan presented the Letter of Credence to President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun at State House, Reduit on Monday.

After the presentation of credentials, the high commissioner held a t'te--t'te with the Mauritius president, says a message received here from Mauritius.

The high commissioner conveyed greetings of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Mauritius president while expressing gratitude for the message of goodwill from the Pakistani president and prime minister, conveyed his desire to consolidate the bilateral relations especially in the fields of trade, investment, culture, tourism and education.

The high commissioner briefed the president on the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 'Engage Africa Policy', according to which Pakistan desired to actively engage with all African states.

The Engage Africa Policy gives a complete road-map on short, medium and long term engagement plan with Africa.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at existing level of cooperation between with the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Mauritius All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

44 minutes ago
 Macron, Scholz to Exchange Views After German Chan ..

Macron, Scholz to Exchange Views After German Chancellor's Visit to Moscow- Fren ..

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 87 points to close a ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 87 points to close at 45,731 points 15 Feb 2022

59 seconds ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs700 to Rs 125,700 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs700 to Rs 125,700 per tola 15 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Police anti-beggary squads arrest 25 professional ..

Police anti-beggary squads arrest 25 professional beggars

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>