Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Monday met Squadron Leader RAAF (Retd) John Burgess and Mrs Burgess in Canberra.

During the meeting they discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.

"Mr Burgess served as UN Military Observer in Kashmir from 1963 to 1965. Australia was one of the founding contributors to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan," Zahid Hafeez wrote on his official X handle.