Pak Envoy To Romania Presents Credentials To President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Pak envoy to Romania presents credentials to president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal Thursday presented his credentials to President Klaus Iohannis in a ceremony in Bucharest.

After the ceremony, the Romanian president underscored the importance of relationship between Romanian and Pakistan, said a press release received here.

Dr Zafar Iqbal expressed resolve to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Earlier on July 23, the ambassador had presented a copy of his credentials to Romanian State Secretary Cornel Feruta at foreign ministry.

More Stories From Pakistan

