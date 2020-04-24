Pak envoy to U.S. wishes 'spiritually blessed Ramazan' to Muslims world over

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Muhammad Khan on Friday wished a "spiritually blessed Ramazan" to Muslims in the U.S. and in the world over.

"May this be a month of peace, blessing and forgiveness," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

Ambassador Asad Khan also prayed for those who lost lives to COVID-19 and forthe quick recovery of those fighting this epidemic.