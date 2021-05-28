Pak-EPA asks asphalt, coal tar plant owners to appear for public hearings

UrduPoint.com
Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has conducted several site inspections of the asphalt and tar coal plants operating in B-17 Sector of the Federal capital and called the perpetrators for personal hearings.

This was decided in a meeting between the officials of Pak-EPA and the representatives of the residents of Sector B-17, which was chaired by the Director General Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah here Friday to discuss the fate of the asphalt and tar coal plants operating in the area, said a news release.

The meeting was told that the tar coal and asphalt plants had yet to stop their operations whereas the citizens demanded that an FIR be launched against the perpetrators to stop these factories for good.

The residents of B-17 have been suffering from excessive dust emission created from these plants, particularly lungs damage.

The burning of tires in these factories also created toxic fumes where the particulate matter generated by these factories was enough to form layers of black powder settling on surfaces in the households of the locals, the meeting was briefed by the experts.

Despite previous efforts of Pak-EPA to seal such factories which have been deemed illegal, there have been reports by the citizens that the factories were still operating secretly.

The Director General Pak-EPA insisted that although the Agency would deliver its best efforts to help the citizens, the citizens themselves should also take responsibility to build a sustainable society by segregating wastes at home, pursuing the developers to create a sewage treatment system, rejecting plastic bags, and planting trees.

