Pak-EPA calls multinational companies to comply EPR, help end polythene bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on Wednesday called multinational companies to comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR), under the ban imposed on polythene bags, for ending single time use plastics causing pollution.

A meeting with the senior representatives of multinational companies including PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestle and CocaCola was held here at PAK-EPA that was chaired by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, said a press release.

The main purpose of the meeting was to promote Environmental policy approach in which these PE or plastics producer's responsibility for products was extended to the post-consumer stage of product's life cycle especially for the take-back, recycling and final disposal.

This is an other initiative for the users and producers of PE industrial packing and primary industrial packing to ensure the compliance of the Ban on Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019 under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).