UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-EPA Calls Multinational Companies To Comply EPR, Help End Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

Pak-EPA calls multinational companies to comply EPR, help end polythene bags

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on Wednesday called multinational companies to comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR), under the ban imposed on polythene bags, for ending single time use plastics causing pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) on Wednesday called multinational companies to comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR), under the ban imposed on polythene bags, for ending single time use plastics causing pollution.

A meeting with the senior representatives of multinational companies including PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestle and CocaCola was held here at PAK-EPA that was chaired by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, said a press release.

The main purpose of the meeting was to promote Environmental policy approach in which these PE or plastics producer's responsibility for products was extended to the post-consumer stage of product's life cycle especially for the take-back, recycling and final disposal.

This is an other initiative for the users and producers of PE industrial packing and primary industrial packing to ensure the compliance of the Ban on Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019 under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Related Topics

Pakistan 2019

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

33 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.