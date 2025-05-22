Open Menu

Pak-EPA Conducts Crack Down On Single-use Plastics In Islamabad, Seizes 300 Kg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Pak-EPA conducts crack down on single-use plastics in Islamabad, seizes 300 kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) confiscated over 300 kg of banned single-use plastics during an inspection drive in major markets of Islamabad on Thursday.

Led by Assistant Director Muhammad Rashid Cheema, the team targeted G-9 Peshawar Morr Market, Safa Gold Mall (F-7 Markaz) and Rana Market (F-7/2).

Seven shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs. 45,000 for violating the plastic ban.

"Pak-EPA is fully committed to eradicating single-use plastics from the capital," said Cheema. "Regular inspections and strict enforcement will continue to ensure compliance."

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to enforce the government’s ban on environmentally harmful plastics.

Authorities urged the public to avoid using prohibited items and report violations.

