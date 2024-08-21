Pak-EPA Confiscates Around 90kg Banned Single-use Plastics From I-8 Markaz
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday conducted a targeted operation in I-8 Markaz and confiscated a significant quantity of banned single-use plastics and fined Rs10,000 each on two shop owners for flouting the prohibition.
The enforcement operation, led by Director(Legal/Enforcement), Aamir Abbas Khan was part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with Single Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023, a news release said.
During the operation, five shops, including Juice Land, Shah G Foods, One Pound Shop, Quetta Tea Café, and SFC Refreshment, were inspected.
The Pak-EPA team seized a total of 90 kg of banned single-use plastic items including straws, glasses, bowls, and polythene bags.
As a result of the operation, two shop owners were fined Rs. 10,000 each for violating the ban, while three other shops were issued warning letters for non-compliance. Pak-EPA remains committed to enforcing the ban on single-use plastics and protecting the environment.
