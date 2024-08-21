Open Menu

Pak-EPA Confiscates Around 90kg Banned Single-use Plastics From I-8 Markaz

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Pak-EPA confiscates around 90kg banned single-use plastics from I-8 Markaz

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday conducted a targeted operation in I-8 Markaz and confiscated a significant quantity of banned single-use plastics and fined Rs10,000 each on two shop owners for flouting the prohibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday conducted a targeted operation in I-8 Markaz and confiscated a significant quantity of banned single-use plastics and fined Rs10,000 each on two shop owners for flouting the prohibition.

The enforcement operation, led by Director(Legal/Enforcement), Aamir Abbas Khan was part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with Single Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023, a news release said.

During the operation, five shops, including Juice Land, Shah G Foods, One Pound Shop, Quetta Tea Café, and SFC Refreshment, were inspected.

The Pak-EPA team seized a total of 90 kg of banned single-use plastic items including straws, glasses, bowls, and polythene bags.

As a result of the operation, two shop owners were fined Rs. 10,000 each for violating the ban, while three other shops were issued warning letters for non-compliance. Pak-EPA remains committed to enforcing the ban on single-use plastics and protecting the environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan