UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-EPA Considering To Shift Marble Factories Out Of Sangrani Residential Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 02:00 PM

Pak-EPA considering to shift marble factories out of Sangrani residential area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf Shah said the agency was considering to shift of illegally established marble factories in Sector B-17 of the Federal capital near Sangjani out of the residential area.

There were about 22 marble units were operating and consultations were underway with their owners to devise a mechanism for their shifting to another site as their presence in a residential area was posing a serious risk to human health because of water, air and noise pollution caused by them, she said while talking to APP.

The Environmental Protection Tribunal, she said, had already imposed fines amounting to over Rs11 million on the marble factories in that regard.

Farzana Shah said the cases regarding marble factories in sectors I-9 and I-10 were sub judice in the Supreme Court and the Labour Department of Islamabad capital Territory. The Supreme Court had already ordered the factories to take measures for the safety of their labourers as per international labour laws.

"The marble cutting involves a wet process in closed chambers where the marble dust settles which otherwise affects the health of labourers working in the units," she added.

The industrialists dealing in marble were allowed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to set up warehouses, which they had established in ordinary shops in Sector I-9 occupying space beyond their jurisdiction causing problems for area residents. Moreover, the cutting of marble stone was also carried by them in the open in front of the shops with no safety measures polluting the surroundings, she added.

She said the marble dust was being dumped by the units through water disposal drains into the adjoining nullahs. It was a serious risk to the human health and ecology, which should be addressed, she added.

Farzana Shah said the steel mills in the I-9 Industrial Area used to spew dark smoke into the environment. "We have developed an integrated online system to monitor their emissions and also helped them install reverse bag carbon collecting technology to avoid releasing dark carbon into the air," she added.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Technology Water SITE Capital Development Authority Million Labour

Recent Stories

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

14 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.