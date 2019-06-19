PAK-EPA directs Bahria town to develop integrated SWM system

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) Wednesday directed Bahria Town to develop integrated solid waste management (SWM) system and submit compliance report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) Wednesday directed Bahria Town to develop integrated solid waste management (SWM) system and submit compliance report.

Talking to APP, PAK-EPA official said, "There are 28 housing societies established in the Federal capital and none has SWM system. All of them are dumping solid waste in undesignated places." He added that Bahria Town being the pioneer housing project could set a model for others to follow suit. "There are seven development projects of Bahria Town which attained environmental approval from PAK-EPA, however these projects are conditioned with the settlement of proper integrate SWM system," the official said.

"PAK-EPA under the Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) programme called all the housing societies to reduce solid waste and go for zero waste concept of sustainable development. The Agency has the mandate under CGP and it also wants to regulate the untreated liquid waste dumped by these housing schemes," he informed.

To a question, he said, "Zaraj Housing Scheme in Sector C of the federal capital has now installed liquid waste treatment plant in its wetland area to decontaminate its effluent dumped clearly into the watercourses or Nullahs of the federal capital.

" He categorically stated that there were no more open spaces available to be allowed for unrestrained and haphazard dumping of garbage in the federal capital.

"We [PAK-EPA] want to safe the Soan River, Korang River and many other natural watercourses of the federal capital which are blatantly and mercilessly polluted," he said.

He mentioned that the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Park Enclave housing project was halted due to the absence of sewage treatment plant (STP), however they were charged a heavy fine on their negligence and violation of the law by the Environmental Protection Tribunal. "CDA have been asked to set up STP first on priority basis before launching full-fledge development and are now going to install STP," he added.

Meanwhile, Bahria Town official told APP that it had a dedicated water treatment plant which was treating around 75,000 gallons of liquid waste per day from its Phase 1-6. The purified water was used for watering the plantation in the housing society, he added.

Quarterly compliance report, he said after three months was submitted to PAK-EPA whereas all the development schemes of Bahria Town were initiated after Environmental Impact Assessment report approved by the Agency.

