Pak-EPA Enforcement Team Confiscates 70kg Single-use Plastic Bags

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Enforcement Team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) conducted a field operation against single-use plastic polythene items in Blue area, Trail 3 and 4 of Marghalla Hills National Park upon the directions of Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change and DG Pak-EPA.

During the Inspection, the team visited Hotels such as Tabaq Hotel, Salt n Pepper Hotel, Pak-Chinese Samosa Centre, Diet Chinese Samosa Centre, Usmania Hotel and others.

The team confiscated about 70 kilograms of polythene or plastic bags and Single-Use Plastic materials, a news release said.

"Resultantly, Pak-EPA's is making efforts to enforce the Single-Use Plastic (Prohibition) Regulations 2023 in ICT limits.

The Enforcement Team is vigilantly visiting different zones of Islamabad to ensure compliance with the regulations and prevent the use of harmful single-use plastic items.

This initiative aims to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices in the capital city," the EPA said.

