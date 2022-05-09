Pak-EPA established an active, reliable air quality monitoring system for ICT: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman on Monday said that Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has established an active and reliable air quality monitoring system for ICT Industrial areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman on Monday said that Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has established an active and reliable air quality monitoring system for ICT Industrial areas.

In a written reply during Question hour session at National Assembly, the minister said that Steel furnaces Industries and cement industry installed air pollution abatement technology or bag house filter systems and recollecting the production generated dust for selling approx.

The minister said that the dust removal efficiency of fine dust can generally reach 99%,24/7 data surveillance room is operational in Pak-EPA H-8 office to continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras connected with steel furnaces air emissions released from I-9 andI-10 industrial areas.