Pak-EPA Halts Hassan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Operation For Flouting Environmental Laws

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday halted the operation of a steel re-rolling mills in the federal capital for flouting environmental laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday halted the operation of a steel re-rolling mills in the Federal capital for flouting environmental laws.

The enforcement team of Pak-EPA inspected Hassan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Sector I-9/2 under the supervision of director general Pak-EPA, said a statement issued here.

The team subsequently suspended the operation of the said mills on violation of environmental laws, it added.

The mills was causing environmental pollution and putting the lives of the masses at risk.

It merits mention here that the steel re-rolling mills was responsible for spewing dark smoke containing hazardous effluents putting human life at serious risk.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan all such industrial units were responsible to install dry scrubbers to curb dark emissions and pollution.

However, a few industrial units had installed the environment friendly technology in the federal capital's industrial sector at a cost of Rs7 to 15 million which had helped them in earning foreign exchange by selling the dark carbon collected through the technology.

