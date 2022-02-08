UrduPoint.com

Pak-EPA Holds Public Hearing Of Highrise Towers '360 The Residences Islamabad'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Pak-EPA holds public hearing of highrise towers '360 The Residences Islamabad'

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of the highrise residential project, "360 The Residences Islamabad" by Hajvairy Developers Limited

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of the highrise residential project, "360 The Residences Islamabad" by Hajvairy Developers Limited.

After a careful review of Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to Pak-EPA, the public hearing was conducted at a local marquee, said a news release.

360 The Residences Islamabad is located in the midst of striking views, on main Murree Road, Barakahu, ICT Zone 4 and has been planning to construct High Rising Towers at four different locations over 35 Kanals of land.

According to the source, some important high and moderate impacts that fall under the physical and ecological criterion were discussed amidst the stakeholders during public hearing, for which proper mitigation exist and need to be implemented, only after which the grant of NOC for the project would be considered by Pak-EPA.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Murree Noc Road

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Confirms Desire to Implement Minsk Agree ..

Zelenskyy Confirms Desire to Implement Minsk Agreements - Macron

51 seconds ago
 IGHDS organizes two-day free mobile medical camp

IGHDS organizes two-day free mobile medical camp

52 seconds ago
 Oscar best supporting actor nominees

Oscar best supporting actor nominees

54 seconds ago
 Statements of four more witnesses recorded in coup ..

Statements of four more witnesses recorded in couple harassment case

55 seconds ago
 Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election ..

Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election at five polling stations of La ..

4 minutes ago
 Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unk ..

Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unknown - Russian Ambassador to T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>