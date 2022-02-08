Pak-EPA holds public hearing of highrise towers '360 The Residences Islamabad'

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of the highrise residential project, "360 The Residences Islamabad" by Hajvairy Developers Limited

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of the highrise residential project, "360 The Residences Islamabad" by Hajvairy Developers Limited.

After a careful review of Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to Pak-EPA, the public hearing was conducted at a local marquee, said a news release.

360 The Residences Islamabad is located in the midst of striking views, on main Murree Road, Barakahu, ICT Zone 4 and has been planning to construct High Rising Towers at four different locations over 35 Kanals of land.

According to the source, some important high and moderate impacts that fall under the physical and ecological criterion were discussed amidst the stakeholders during public hearing, for which proper mitigation exist and need to be implemented, only after which the grant of NOC for the project would be considered by Pak-EPA.