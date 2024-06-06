Pak-EPA, Mission Society celebrates World Environment Day at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and the Pak Mission Society celebrated World Environment Day at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here on Wednesday.

The event was held under this year's theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.” The event's chief guest was Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam, said a press release.

The event was joined by the students, teachers from government and private schools along with other distinguished dignitaries from relevant government departments, industries, Non-Government Organizations, media and others.

The event aims were to raise awareness about climate change, highlight the crucial role of civil society in combating climate change and encourage individuals to take action towards a sustainable future.

Romina Khurshid highly appreciated the efforts of Pak-EPA and the Pak Mission Society for organizing such a wonderful event. She addressed the students, saying, "You are our future, and it is up to you to restore the planet's greenery for yourselves and for us." She emphasized the importance of rejecting single-use plastic bags and expressed her keen interest in working with schools and children.

Director General of Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah highlighted the importance of World Environment Day and emphasized that together with civil society and especially our young generation, we can address the issue of climate change. She specifically thanked Romina Alam for her tremendous efforts and actions in combating climate change.