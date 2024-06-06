Pak-EPA, Mission Society Celebrates World Environment Day At PNCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and the Pak Mission Society celebrated World Environment Day at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here on Wednesday.
The event was held under this year's theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.” The event's chief guest was Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam, said a press release.
The event was joined by the students, teachers from government and private schools along with other distinguished dignitaries from relevant government departments, industries, Non-Government Organizations, media and others.
The event aims were to raise awareness about climate change, highlight the crucial role of civil society in combating climate change and encourage individuals to take action towards a sustainable future.
Romina Khurshid highly appreciated the efforts of Pak-EPA and the Pak Mission Society for organizing such a wonderful event. She addressed the students, saying, "You are our future, and it is up to you to restore the planet's greenery for yourselves and for us." She emphasized the importance of rejecting single-use plastic bags and expressed her keen interest in working with schools and children.
Director General of Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah highlighted the importance of World Environment Day and emphasized that together with civil society and especially our young generation, we can address the issue of climate change. She specifically thanked Romina Alam for her tremendous efforts and actions in combating climate change.
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Hafizabad orders immediate hospital cleanliness improvements3 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to address problems of people living near to LoC on priority: AJK PM13 minutes ago
-
Punjab gov’t launches campaign against plastic bags in Okara22 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor22 minutes ago
-
DC Okara emphasizes cleanliness and order during Eid-ul-Adha22 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief to Nowshera Virkan after dust storm22 minutes ago
-
Mirpur, adjoining areas lash with windstorms & downpours23 minutes ago
-
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor30 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines30 minutes ago
-
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah36 minutes ago
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh50 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing44 minutes ago