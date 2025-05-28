Open Menu

Pak-EPA Seals Five Brick Kilns In Islamabad For Violating Environmental Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has sealed five brick kilns operating illegally in sectors H-16 and H-17 of Islamabad for failing to adopt environmentally friendly zigzag technology.

The enforcement action was carried out on the directives of Pak-EPA’s Director General following multiple complaints and field inspections, an official told APP on Wednesday.

The targeted operation revealed that the brick kilns were using outdated straight-fire technology, contributing to severe air pollution and environmental degradation.

These practices not only violate national environmental standards but also pose significant health risks to nearby residents and exacerbate smog and air quality deterioration in the region.

During inspections, the Pak-EPA enforcement team identified five kilns actively emitting harmful pollutants and issued on-site notices to the violators.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997.

The Director General of Pak-EPA reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strict enforcement of environmental laws, warning that no entity would be allowed to compromise public health or damage the environment.

Kiln owners have been directed to immediately transition to zigzag technology—a cleaner alternative that significantly reduces emissions—or face stringent penalties.

This crackdown is part of Pak-EPA’s ongoing efforts to combat air pollution and promote sustainable industrial practices in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Authorities have vowed to continue rigorous monitoring to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

