Pak-EPA seizes 150 kg of banned plastic in Islamabad crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) confiscated 150 kilograms of banned single-use plastics, including polythene bags, and imposed fines totaling Rs 10,000 on violators during a raid in G-7 Markaz and surrounding markets on Friday.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, also resulted in eight warning notices being issued to shopkeepers, vendors, and consumers found violating the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations 2023.

Led by Pak-EPA Director (Lab/NEQS) Dr. Zaigham Abbas, the enforcement teams inspected bakeries, hotels, plastic suppliers, and local vendors, including Shireen Corner, Sitara Bakers, Qasim Plastic Traders, and several eateries.

Non-compliant materials were seized on the spot.

“This crackdown is part of our sustained efforts to enforce environmental laws and reduce plastic pollution in the capital,” said Dr Abbas. “Strict action will continue against those disregarding the ban.”

The 2023 regulations prohibit the manufacture sale, and use of single-use plastics within Islamabad to combat environmental degradation.

Authorities have urged the public to switch to eco-friendly alternatives and report violations to Pak-EPA.

Similar operations are expected in other markets to ensure compliance with the ban.