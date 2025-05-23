Pak-EPA Seizes Over 15kg Single-use Plastics In Sector G-6
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) seized over 15 kg of banned single-use plastics during an enforcement drive in Islamabad’s G-6 sector on Friday.
An inspection team, led by Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director (Lab/NEQS), conducted raids in key commercial areas, issuing six warnings to shopkeepers for violations.
"Most shops are complying with the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations and shifting to eco-friendly alternatives," said a Pak-EPA spokesperson. However, illegal items were still found and confiscated.
The agency reiterated its commitment to eliminating single-use plastics through regular inspections and strict action. "Pak-EPA remains fully dedicated to enforcing this ban to protect the environment," the spokesperson added.
The operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb plastic pollution in the capital.
