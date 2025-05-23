Open Menu

Pak-EPA Seizes Over 15kg Single-use Plastics In Sector G-6

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) seized over 15 kg of banned single-use plastics during an enforcement drive in Islamabad’s G-6 sector on Friday.

An inspection team, led by Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director (Lab/NEQS), conducted raids in key commercial areas, issuing six warnings to shopkeepers for violations.

"Most shops are complying with the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations and shifting to eco-friendly alternatives," said a Pak-EPA spokesperson. However, illegal items were still found and confiscated.

The agency reiterated its commitment to eliminating single-use plastics through regular inspections and strict action. "Pak-EPA remains fully dedicated to enforcing this ban to protect the environment," the spokesperson added.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb plastic pollution in the capital.

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

52 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

1 hour ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan