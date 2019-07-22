PAK-EPA shuts down POM on spewing dark emissions

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) under the supervision of Director General Farzana Altaf Shah has shut down Punjab Oil Mills (POM) production units on spewing dark emissions without any environmental approval for the plant

Under the government's Clean and Green Programme, Pak-EPA had enhanced and sped up its field monitoring programme against pollution-emitting industries in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said a press release issued here on Monday.

As part of environmental monitoring of industrial area, the Director General Pak-EPA, along with her officials, inspected industries of Humak, Kahuta Industrial Area of Islamabad.

Heavy smoke was being observed being emitted from stack of Punjab Oil Mills Limited, which manufactures Canolive. Upon inquiry, Punjab Oil Mills (POM) resisted entry of DG and Pak-EPA staff, who were not allowed to enter premises of POM by security guards, it added.

The General Manager of POM tried to physically stop the Director General PAK-EPA so that she could not enter premises for inspection even in the presence of police provided to Pak-EPA under orders of the apex court.

Moreover, the security team and staff of POM used threatening language against DG and Pak-EPA team.

After provision of security by Sihala Police Station, Pak-EPA team ordered immediate stoppage of functions of POM. An FIR was launched against Punjab Oil Mills limited in Sihala Police Station by Pak-EPA.

Previously, Punjab Oil Mills was visited thrice by Environmental Monitoring Team of Pak-EPA but was resisted every time. The Punjab Oil Mills does not have an environmental approval. It was also observed that POM was also emitting thick dark smoke, and was discharging waste water directly into Soan River.

Under the Clean and Green Programme of Government of Pakistan, Pak-EPA was determined to make Islamabad Capital Territory clean and to bring the air pollution within limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS). Other industries that were also inspected by DG Pak-EPA in Humak included Sihala Slaughterhouse and Haideri Beverages.