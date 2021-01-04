UrduPoint.com
Pak-EPA To Hold Two-day Training Workshop On EIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:34 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) was going to organise a two-day workshop aimed to educate public and private organisations' members on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Report mechanism for ensuring sustainable development.

The workshop would continue from 5th January till January 6th where a training session would be conducted at Pak -EPA's main office, an official of Pak-EPA told APP.

The two-day training session would accommodate 20 participants from 10 various organizations, she added.

The Pak-EPA official informed that social distancing would be maintained among the participants ensuring their safety.

"Certificates of participation will be presented by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul." To a question, she said the development projects always took a toll on the environment. "Therefore, Environmental Impact Assessments should be carried out to prevent damage to the ecology and biodiversity that also includes humans inhabiting in a particular area." She added that Pak-EPA either approved or rejected these reports to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities, ecology, and physical environment.

By conducting this training, Pak-EPA hoped to raise environmental awareness and empower organisations so that they could make better decisions for sustainable development.

