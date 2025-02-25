Pak EPA to provide plastic recycled products to combat plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to combat plastic from society, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has taken an advanced step to provide plastic recycled chair and tables to Turkiye in exchange for raw plastic collected from them.

This innovative move will help to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges—single-use plastics.

This disposal procedure also helps to contribute eco-friendly products. This move marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s efforts to curb plastic pollution in the country.

However, as many environmental experts warned, the harmful effects of these plastics far outweigh the benefits. Single-use plastics, in particular, contribute significantly to pollution, with their production linked to fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change.

Beyond production, improper disposal—often leading to clogged drainage systems and pollution—has grave consequences for the environment and public health.

In response to these threats, Zaigham Abbas, Director EPA said that the agency was optimistic to launch a series of recycling initiatives designed to reduce the harmful impact of plastic waste. One of the most noteworthy of these is the plastic recycling exchange program, which utilizes confiscated single-use plastics to produce valuable resources such as green benches and planters. This initiative not only highlights the importance of recycling but also aligns with the principles of a circular economy.

“We are going to deliver recycled chairs after receiving plastic from the Turkish embassy,” Abbas said, underscoring the agency's commitment to reducing plastic waste through collaboration. He further revealed that talks are underway with Quaid-e-Azam University to expand the program to dispose of it properly.

Moreover, Pak-EPA’s strategy also includes strict enforcement of regulations designed to minimize plastic usage. Since the implementation of a ban on plastic bags in Islamabad in 2019, the agency has confiscated over 1,550 kilograms of plastic and polythene bags in the fiscal year 2023-2024 alone. In addition, 83 warning letters were issued, and violators faced fines totalling 200,000 rupees. These measures have already yielded results—many prominent businesses in Islamabad, including clothing brands and food outlets, have successfully transitioned to sustainable alternatives such as paper and jute bags, eliminating approximately 890 tons of plastic waste annually.

But while these efforts have been successful in certain areas, there are still challenges. Many smaller vendors, particularly on the outskirts of the capital, continue to use single-use plastics despite the regulations. This suggests a need for broader public education and awareness campaigns to reach all corners of society. Dr. Ansar Rajput, CEO of Zero Plastic and professor at COMSATS University, talking to APP warns that improper plastic disposal can lead to blocked drainage systems and the spread of disease-carrying vectors, posing a significant threat to public health.

Pak-EPA has responded by rolling out extensive public awareness programs through social media campaigns, billboards, and community engagement, aimed at informing the public about the long-term consequences of plastic waste. However, as Muhammad Kashif Khan, a resident of Islamabad, noted, the battle is far from over. He observed that while large brands have embraced sustainable alternatives, smaller vendors remain largely unaware of the damage caused by single-use plastics. He called on the authorities to ramp up education and enforcement efforts, urging for concrete legal action to eliminate the use of plastic bags entirely.

Pak-EPA's multi-faceted approach to plastic waste management is a hopeful sign for the future. The combination of recycling initiatives, strict regulations, and public awareness campaigns demonstrates the agency's commitment to not only reducing plastic waste but also fostering a shift in societal attitudes toward sustainability. By encouraging responsible plastic use, Pak-EPA is helping to steer Pakistan toward a greener, more sustainable future.

In conclusion, the fight against single-use plastics is far from over, but Pak-EPA’s innovative steps in recycling, enforcement, and education offer a blueprint for other nations to follow. It is a reminder that every small action counts, and through collaboration, education, and a commitment to change, Pakistan can protect its environment for future generations.

