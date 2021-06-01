Pak-EPA to rally floats highlighting sustainable solutions on World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5) will rally floats highlighting sustainable solutions to serious environmental issues faced by the country in the Federal capital.

With Pakistan having the honor of hosting World Environment Day 2021, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, with its ingenuity and dedication towards its cause, plans to carry out an awareness campaign throughout the capital city of Islamabad, said a news release.

World Environment Day is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. It is celebrated every year on the 5th of June with the objective of raising awareness on leading environmental issues.

The objective of this campaign is to raise awareness on leading environmental issues faced by the country, including plastic pollution, deforestation, and melting of glaciers etc.

For this purpose, floats demonstrating solutions to these problems such as sustainable construction, will cruise through the city, with the final destination of D-Chowk.

Under the directions of the Director General, Farzana Altaf Shah, Officials of Pak-EPA and members of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association will lead the convoy.

Ministry of Climate Change, IG Islamabad Police, Islamabad Traffic Police, District Administration and all the stakeholders of the environment in the capital are joining hands to celebrate this event.

The public is encouraged to join the march, learn more about leading environmental issues and their solutions, and help spread awareness.

The awareness campaigns are carried out based on a select theme each year, with this year's theme being ecosystem restoration. Reimagine. Recreate. Restore. Together, these form the theme of World Environment Day 2021, a day when the UN seeks to focus the attention of investors, businesses, governments, and communities on the increasingly urgent need to restore the Earth's ecosystems.